New Mexico State plays Liberty after Kaiser’s 28-point game

Liberty Lady Flames (11-5, 4-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-7, 3-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Liberty after Molly Kaiser scored 28 points in New Mexico State’s 74-50 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 at home. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 7.8.

The Flames have gone 4-1 against CUSA opponents. Liberty is second in the CUSA scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Brooke Moore averaging 4.0.

New Mexico State makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Liberty scores 9.4 more points per game (73.1) than New Mexico State gives up (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is scoring 21.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aggies.

Bella Smuda is shooting 53.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

