New Mexico State hosts Sam Houston following Huefner’s 20-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (7-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston visits New Mexico State after Cameron Huefner scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 111-65 victory against the Dallas Crusaders.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 at home. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 74.5 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Bearkats are 2-5 in road games. Sam Houston has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Bearkats square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.2 points.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bearkats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.