New Mexico State hosts Florida International following Kaiser’s 32-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 3-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-7, 2-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Florida International after Molly Kaiser scored 32 points in New Mexico State’s 65-49 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA scoring 65.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International averages 24.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Mexico State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 68.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the 64.6 New Mexico State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc.

Parris Atkins is averaging 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

