New Mexico hosts Collins and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-13, 1-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-4, 7-1 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-13, 1-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (15-4, 7-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays New Mexico after Zaon Collins scored 23 points in Fresno State’s 74-65 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 10-1 on their home court. New Mexico leads the MWC averaging 83.3 points and is shooting 45.9%.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in conference games. Fresno State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than New Mexico has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mustapha Amzil is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.