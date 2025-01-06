New Mexico faces Wyoming after Dent’s 20-point game

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 4-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-6, 2-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico Lobos (12-3, 4-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (9-6, 2-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Wyoming after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 82-81 overtime victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Cowboys have gone 6-1 at home. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Nesbitt averaging 1.8.

The Lobos are 4-0 in MWC play. New Mexico leads the MWC with 42.8 points per game in the paint led by Dent averaging 10.5.

Wyoming’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wyoming allows.

The Cowboys and Lobos match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys.

Dent is shooting 49.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Lobos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

