New Hampshire Wildcats take on the Vermont Catamounts on 7-game skid

Vermont Catamounts (7-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-13)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -9.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire comes into the matchup against Vermont as losers of seven in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 in home games. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 8.0.

The Catamounts are 1-6 in road games. Vermont is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Hampshire averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Vermont gives up. Vermont’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 blocks for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

