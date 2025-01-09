New Hampshire Wildcats take on the Albany (NY) Great Danes on 8-game losing streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-8, 0-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-14, 0-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday,…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-8, 0-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-14, 0-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -9.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks to stop its eight-game skid when the Wildcats take on Albany (NY).

The Wildcats have gone 2-4 at home. New Hampshire is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Great Danes have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) ranks eighth in the America East shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

New Hampshire scores 65.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Great Danes match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis is averaging 13.4 points for the Wildcats.

Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.