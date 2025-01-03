New Hampshire Wildcats face the Vermont Catamounts on 7-game losing streak

Vermont Catamounts (7-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-13) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will…

Vermont Catamounts (7-8) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-13)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire will try to stop its seven-game losing streak when the Wildcats play Vermont.

The Wildcats have gone 2-3 in home games. New Hampshire ranks eighth in the America East in team defense, allowing 78.9 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Catamounts have gone 1-6 away from home. Vermont is eighth in the America East scoring 66.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats.

TJ Hurley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Catamounts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

