New Hampshire visits Weltz and Binghamton

New Hampshire Wildcats (6-10, 0-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (10-6, 2-1 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays New Hampshire after Jadyn Weltz scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 69-59 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Bearcats have gone 6-2 in home games. Binghamton is second in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-3 in conference play. New Hampshire ranks sixth in the America East with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Gomez averaging 4.8.

Binghamton averages 62.7 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 60.8 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 53.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 57.8 Binghamton allows to opponents.

The Bearcats and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is averaging 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Eva DeChent is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 62.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 51.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

