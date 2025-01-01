New Hampshire plays Bryant after Gomez’s 25-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-6) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Bryant after Clara Gomez scored 25 points in New Hampshire’s 74-57 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on their home court. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gomez averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 away from home. Bryant leads the America East with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 3.6.

New Hampshire scores 56.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 60.2 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gomez is averaging 5.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Mia Mancini is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 55.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

