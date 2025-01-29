New Hampshire hosts Dotsey and Maine

Maine Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6…

Maine Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on New Hampshire after Caroline Dotsey scored 20 points in Maine’s 74-44 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 at home. New Hampshire has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Black Bears have gone 5-2 against America East opponents. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 25.7 rebounds per game led by Caroline Bornemann averaging 8.0.

New Hampshire scores 53.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 60.0 Maine gives up. Maine has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of New Hampshire have averaged.

The Wildcats and Black Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Gomez is averaging 5.2 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Eva DeChent is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Rockwood averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Bornemann is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

