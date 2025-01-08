New Hampshire faces Albany (NY), looks to stop home losing streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-8, 0-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-14, 0-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday,…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-8, 0-1 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (2-14, 0-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays Albany (NY) looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Wildcats are 2-4 on their home court. New Hampshire has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Great Danes have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

New Hampshire scores 65.0 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 76.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 77.7 New Hampshire gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Justin Neely is averaging 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 76.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

