Nevada hosts Stubbs and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-14, 0-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 2-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (1-14, 0-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 2-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Nevada after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 20 points in Utah State’s 82-77 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 5-4 on their home court. Nevada is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 0-3 in conference play. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 3.6.

Nevada is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).

The Wolf Pack and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexie Givens is averaging 12.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Stubbs averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.