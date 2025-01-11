Nevada hosts Stubbs and Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-14, 0-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 2-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (1-14, 0-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-10, 2-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Nevada after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 20 points in Utah State’s 82-77 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack are 5-4 on their home court. Nevada gives up 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.2.

Nevada’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Nevada has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Sullivan is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 9.1 points.

Stubbs is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.