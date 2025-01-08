Nevada faces San Diego State in conference matchup

San Diego State Aztecs (12-4, 1-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 2-1 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (12-4, 1-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-9, 2-1 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes Nevada and San Diego State face off on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-3 in home games. Nevada is sixth in the MWC scoring 65.9 points while shooting 39.1% from the field.

The Aztecs have gone 1-2 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Nevada is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 39.0% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nevada allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Davis is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 10.6 points.

Adryana Quezada is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Aztecs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

