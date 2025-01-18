Nevada faces conference rival San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (9-10, 2-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-7, 2-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (9-10, 2-5 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (10-7, 2-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -13; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Nick Davidson and Nevada host Josh Uduje and San Jose State in MWC action.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-3 at home. Nevada is fifth in the MWC scoring 74.8 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 2-5 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks seventh in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Will McClendon averaging 3.0.

Nevada averages 74.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.9 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than Nevada allows to opponents (67.1).

The Wolf Pack and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Wolf Pack.

McClendon averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

