Neskovic and Richmond host Davidson

Davidson Wildcats (12-7, 2-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (7-12, 2-4 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts Davidson after Dusan Neskovic scored 20 points in Richmond’s 63-59 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 4-5 on their home court. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Apostolos Roumoglou averaging 4.8.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against A-10 opponents. Davidson has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 76.1 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.2 Richmond allows to opponents.

The Spiders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Roche averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Neskovic is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is shooting 51.8% and averaging 19.7 points for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

