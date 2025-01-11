Nemeiksa scores 20 as Hawaii beats CSU Fullerton 95-86

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 20 points in Hawaii’s 95-86 victory over CSU Fullerton on Saturday night. Nemeiksa…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa had 20 points in Hawaii’s 95-86 victory over CSU Fullerton on Saturday night.

Nemeiksa added eight rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (11-5, 3-2 Big West Conference). Tanner Christensen scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Tom Beattie had 16 points and shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Donovan Oday led the way for the Titans (5-13, 0-6) with 29 points and four steals. CSU Fullerton also got 15 points from Zion Richardson. Kobe Young also had 14 points.

Hawaii’s next game is Friday against CSU Northridge at home, and CSU Fullerton visits UC Irvine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

