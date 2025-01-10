Nemeiksa and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors visit conference foe CSU Fullerton

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-12, 0-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-5, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-12, 0-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Fullerton and Hawaii will play on Saturday.

The Titans are 4-4 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 2-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

CSU Fullerton averages 62.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 68.3 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 72.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the 72.5 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Rainbow Warriors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Titans.

Gytis Nemeiksa is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

