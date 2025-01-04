Nelson’s 32 lead Eastern Michigan over Northern Illinois 75-71

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 32 points as Eastern Michigan beat Northern Illinois 75-71 on Saturday. Nelson also…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson scored 32 points as Eastern Michigan beat Northern Illinois 75-71 on Saturday.

Nelson also added nine rebounds for the Eagles (7-6, 1-0 Mid-American Conference). Jalin Billingsley added 15 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Christian Henry had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

James Dent Jr. led the way for the Huskies (4-9, 0-1) with 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Northern Illinois also got 14 points and six rebounds from Ethan Butler. Quaran McPherson also put up 12 points.

Nelson’s 16-point second half helped Eastern Michigan close out the four-point victory.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan visits Toledo and Northern Illinois hosts Kent State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

