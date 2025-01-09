Nelson scores 21, Utah Valley defeats Grand Canyon 72-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — (Dominick Nelson had 21 points in Utah Valley’s 72-64 win over Grand Canyon on Thursday night.…

OREM, Utah (AP) — (Dominick Nelson had 21 points in Utah Valley’s 72-64 win over Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

Nelson added eight rebounds for the Wolverines (10-6, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson added 17 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Carter Welling shot 2 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Tyon Grant-Foster led the Antelopes (11-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Rayshon Harrison added 11 points for Grand Canyon. Collin Moore also had nine points and two steals. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Antelopes.

Utah Valley plays Cal Baptist at home on Saturday, and Grand Canyon hosts Abilene Christian next Thursday.

