Nelson scores 21, Eastern Michigan beats Ohio 94-87

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Da’Sean Nelson’s 21 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat Ohio 94-87 on Tuesday night.

Nelson added seven rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (9-9, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Christian Henry scored 18 points, shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Jalen Terry added 17 points and Arne Osojnik had 16.

The Bobcats (10-8, 4-2) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke, who finished with 28 points and six rebounds. Shereef Mitchell, Vic Searls and AJ Brown added 14 points apiece.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 16:52 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Osojnik scored 14 points in the first half to help put the Eagles ahead 50-35 at the break. Eastern Michigan used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 21-point lead at 65-44 with 15:22 left in the half.

