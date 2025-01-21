Nelson leads No. 4 Alabama against Vanderbilt after 25-point performance

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (15-3, 3-2 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12; over/under is 169

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama hosts Vanderbilt after Grant Nelson scored 25 points in Alabama’s 102-97 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 7-1 on their home court. Alabama ranks fourth in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 6.8.

The Commodores are 3-2 in SEC play. Vanderbilt averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Alabama averages 90.2 points, 22.4 more per game than the 67.8 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 82.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 78.3 Alabama allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Crimson Tide.

Jason Edwards is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Commodores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Commodores: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.