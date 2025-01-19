Nelson leads Idaho against Montana after 29-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (7-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-4, 4-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (7-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-4, 4-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Montana after Olivia Nelson scored 29 points in Idaho’s 67-57 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 7-1 at home.

The Grizzlies are 3-3 in Big Sky play. Montana gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Idaho is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 34.1% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The Vandals and Grizzlies match up Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vandals.

Mack Konig is shooting 36.3% and averaging 11.1 points for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

