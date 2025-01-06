Nelson leads Eastern Michigan against Toledo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan plays Toledo after Da’Sean Nelson scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-71 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets are 2-1 on their home court. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Sam Lewis leads the Rockets with 5.8 boards.

The Eagles are 1-0 in conference play. Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Toledo is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Toledo have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sonny Wilson is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Rockets.

Jalen Terry is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

