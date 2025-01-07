Nelson leads Eastern Michigan against Toledo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 1-0 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -9.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Toledo after Da’Sean Nelson scored 32 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-71 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets are 2-1 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC with 37.2 points in the paint led by Sonny Wilson averaging 8.8.

The Eagles have gone 1-0 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Toledo is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 70.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.2 Toledo gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rockets.

Nelson is shooting 51.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.