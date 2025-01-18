Nelson and Utah Valley host Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-12, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-6, 4-0 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-12, 2-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-6, 4-0 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -13.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech after Dominick Nelson scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 85-83 overtime victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wolverines have gone 7-0 in home games. Utah Valley is third in the WAC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Utah Tech gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Utah Valley is shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.5% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

The Wolverines and Trailblazers square off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Beon Riley is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.5 points for the Trailblazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

