Nelson and Utah Valley host Seattle U

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-6, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-11, 3-2 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-6, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-11, 3-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Seattle U after Dominick Nelson scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 74-69 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks have gone 6-3 at home. Seattle U is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Wolverines have gone 6-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.6.

Seattle U averages 73.2 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 69.4 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Seattle U gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 15.1 points and 11 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.