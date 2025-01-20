Nelson and Idaho host Montana

Montana Grizzlies (7-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-4, 4-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Grizzlies (7-10, 3-3 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (12-4, 4-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Montana after Olivia Nelson scored 29 points in Idaho’s 67-57 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 7-1 at home. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Nelson averaging 3.1.

The Grizzlies are 3-3 in conference games. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Waddington averaging 4.6.

Idaho’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 34.1% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vandals.

Mack Konig is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.