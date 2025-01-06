Nebraska visits Thelwell and Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Nebraska after Drew Thelwell scored 25 points in Iowa’s 116-85 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes are 8-1 in home games. Iowa scores 89.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 6.8.

Iowa averages 89.4 points, 24.8 more per game than the 64.6 Nebraska allows. Nebraska averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

The Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc.

Brice Williams is averaging 18.8 points for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

