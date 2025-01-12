Nebraska visits Rutgers after Adams’ 28-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8, 0-5 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Nebraska after Destiny Adams scored 28 points in Rutgers’ 76-50 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-4 in home games. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cornhuskers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Nebraska is 11-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rutgers averages 69.8 points, 7.7 more per game than the 62.1 Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.4 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.