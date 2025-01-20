Nebraska hosts Williams and Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (10-8, 1-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-4, 5-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Nebraska after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 80-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 11-0 at home. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers are 1-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Wisconsin averages 65.9 points per game, 2.6 more than the 63.3 Nebraska allows to opponents.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is averaging 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Ronnie Porter is averaging 9.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Badgers: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.