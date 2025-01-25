Nebraska hosts No. 12 Ohio State after Cambridge’s 20-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State plays Nebraska after Jaloni Cambridge scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 74-66 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-0 at home. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.9 assists per game led by Britt Prince averaging 3.2.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 17-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Nebraska makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Ohio State averages 19.7 more points per game (82.9) than Nebraska allows to opponents (63.2).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Markowski is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Prince is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.5 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.