Nebraska hosts Cambridge and No. 12 Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State takes on Nebraska after Jaloni Cambridge scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 74-66 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers are 12-0 on their home court. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Potts averaging 2.8.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 58.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Nebraska scores 76.9 points, 18.3 more per game than the 58.6 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Nissley is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 7.1 points. Alexis Markowski is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Chance Gray is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals. Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

