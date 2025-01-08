Nebraska faces No. 20 Michigan State in conference showdown

Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alexis Markowski and Nebraska host Julia Ayrault and No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten play Wednesday.

The Cornhuskers are 10-0 in home games. Nebraska ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Markowski leads the Cornhuskers with 8.0 boards.

The Spartans are 2-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ayrault averaging 6.2.

Nebraska makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). Michigan State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game Nebraska gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is averaging 13.5 points and eight rebounds for the Cornhuskers.

Ayrault averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 13.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

