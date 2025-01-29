Nebraska Cornhuskers face the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini on 6-game losing streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska aims to stop its six-game skid when the Cornhuskers play No. 18 Illinois.

The Cornhuskers are 8-2 on their home court. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

The Fighting Illini are 6-4 in conference matchups. Illinois scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Nebraska averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 45.7% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Ben Humrichous is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 87.5 points, 41.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

