Neal’s 14 lead Creighton over DePaul 73-49

CHICAGO (AP) — Neal Jamiya’s 14 points helped Creighton defeat DePaul 73-49 on Tuesday night.

Neal added seven rebounds and three steals for the Bluejays (13-6, 6-2 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 points while going 3 of 5 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds and four blocks. Jackson McAndrew went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds.

The Blue Demons (10-10, 1-8) were led in scoring by Layden Blocker, who finished with 15 points and three steals. CJ Gunn added 11 points for DePaul. Isaiah Rivera also had eight points and two steals.

Creighton took the lead with 19:43 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Neal led with 12 points in the first half to help put the Bluejays up 31-19 at the break. Creighton extended its lead to 45-23 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Kalkbrenner scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

