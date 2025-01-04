Neal’s 12 lead Sacramento State past Portland State 56-53

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EJ Neal scored 12 points as Sacramento State beat Portland State 56-53 on Saturday night. Neal…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EJ Neal scored 12 points as Sacramento State beat Portland State 56-53 on Saturday night.

Neal added eight rebounds for the Hornets (5-9, 1-0 Big Sky Conference). Jacob Holt scored 10 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Bailey Nunn shot 1 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Johnson finished with 13 points for the Vikings (8-6, 0-1). Terri Miller Jr. added 11 points and three steals for Portland State. Cole Farrell had nine points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Sacramento State hosts Idaho and Portland State hosts Eastern Washington.

