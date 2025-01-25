NC State Wolfpack face the SMU Mustangs on 3-game skid

SMU Mustangs (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-9, 2-5 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM…

SMU Mustangs (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -3; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: NC State enters the matchup with SMU as losers of three in a row.

The Wolfpack have gone 9-3 at home. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC with 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Hill averaging 8.4.

The Mustangs are 5-3 in conference play. SMU ranks fifth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.4.

NC State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Mustangs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 13.2 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kevin Miller is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.