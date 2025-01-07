NC State hosts Notre Dame after Burton’s 23-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays NC State after Markus Burton scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 74-73 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolfpack are 8-1 on their home court. NC State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish are 1-2 in ACC play. Notre Dame ranks eighth in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Allocco averaging 4.1.

NC State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game NC State allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 12.1 points.

Allocco is averaging 10 points and 3.6 assists for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.