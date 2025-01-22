Navy wins 62-47 over Boston University

Austin Benigni's 21 points helped Navy defeat Boston University 62-47 on Wednesday night.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Austin Benigni’s 21 points helped Navy defeat Boston University 62-47 on Wednesday night.

Benigni shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Midshipmen (6-14, 3-4 Patriot League). Jinwoo Kim scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jordan Pennick shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Azmar Abdullah led the Terriers (9-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Miles Brewster added 11 points for Boston University.

NEXT UP

Navy’s next game is Sunday against Army on the road, and Boston University hosts Bucknell on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

