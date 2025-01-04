Navy visits Lafayette after Barnett-Gay’s 26-point showing

Navy Midshipmen (9-3, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-8, 1-0 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy…

Navy Midshipmen (9-3, 1-0 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-8, 1-0 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Lafayette after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 26 points in Navy’s 66-59 win against the American Eagles.

The Leopards are 2-3 on their home court. Lafayette has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Midshipmen are 1-0 against Patriot opponents. Navy is the Patriot leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Barnett-Gay averaging 5.1.

Lafayette averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 70.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the 68.5 Lafayette gives up.

The Leopards and Midshipmen face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Leopards.

Mary Gibbons averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

