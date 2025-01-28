Navy puts home win streak on the line against Lehigh

Navy will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Midshipmen face Lehigh.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (16-4, 7-1 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (14-5, 6-2 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

The Midshipmen are 7-3 on their home court. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 67.1 points while shooting 38.4% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 7-1 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the Patriot, paced by Colleen McQuillen with 3.1.

Navy averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Navy allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Gibbons is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 8.7 points. Zanai Barnett-Gay is shooting 43.6% and averaging 20.0 points over the past 10 games.

Ella Stemmer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 63.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

