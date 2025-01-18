Nascimento leads William & Mary against Northeastern after 27-point game

William & Mary Tribe (5-10, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-12, 0-4 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (5-10, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-12, 0-4 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Northeastern after Bella Nascimento scored 27 points in William & Mary’s 83-74 win over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies have gone 0-5 in home games. Northeastern is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northeastern is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 40.0% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

The Huskies and Tribe meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Jegede is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Huskies.

Nascimento is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

