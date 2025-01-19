Nascimento and William & Mary host Northeastern

William & Mary Tribe (5-10, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-12, 0-4 CAA) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (5-10, 2-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (1-12, 0-4 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Northeastern after Bella Nascimento scored 27 points in William & Mary’s 83-74 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Huskies are 0-5 on their home court. Northeastern is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern scores 48.2 points per game, 18.8 fewer points than the 67.0 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (42.2%).

The Huskies and Tribe face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yirsy Queliz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc.

Nascimento is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tribe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

