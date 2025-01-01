Napper, Radford Highlanders to host Collins and the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (5-8) at Radford Highlanders (3-10) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Radford…

High Point Panthers (5-8) at Radford Highlanders (3-10)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Radford and High Point will play on Thursday.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 in home games. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 24.7 points per game in the paint led by Adelyn Traylor-Walker averaging 4.0.

The Panthers are 1-4 in road games. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Radford is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 43.3% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Radford have averaged.

The Highlanders and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirah Dandridge is averaging 3.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Highlanders.

Aaliyah Collins is scoring 10.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

