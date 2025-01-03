N.C. A&T takes on Elon after Clark’s 20-point showing

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-7) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-7)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays Elon after Chaniya Clark scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 100-42 victory against the Mount Olive Trojans.

The Aggies have gone 3-2 at home. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 27.5 points per game in the paint led by Paris Locke averaging 4.0.

The Phoenix are 2-4 on the road. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 26.5% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T’s average of 3.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that N.C. A&T gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies.

Jayda Angel averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

