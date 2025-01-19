N.C. A&T takes home win streak into matchup with Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-7, 5-0 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-8, 3-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-7, 5-0 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Stony Brook trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Aggies are 5-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 3-2 in conference matchups. Stony Brook is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

The Aggies and Seawolves face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies.

Breauna Ware is averaging 12.1 points for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 64.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

