N.C. A&T plays conference rival Hampton

Hampton Pirates (5-14, 1-7 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-8, 7-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasha Clinton and Hampton take on Jordyn Dorsey and N.C. A&T in CAA play.

The Aggies are 6-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T ranks fifth in the CAA with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Paris Locke averaging 4.0.

The Pirates are 1-7 against conference opponents. Hampton is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.2 per game Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is averaging 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Aggies. Ajia James is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clinton is shooting 21.8% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 steals. Aisha Dabo is shooting 47.8% and averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 67.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

