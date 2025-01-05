N.C. A&T faces Hampton on 3-game win streak

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-1 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 1-0 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-8, 0-1 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Hampton.

The Pirates are 2-3 on their home court. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Amyah Reaves averaging 3.7.

The Aggies are 1-0 in CAA play. N.C. A&T is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Hampton’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 59.7 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 68.8 Hampton allows to opponents.

The Pirates and Aggies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasha Clinton is averaging 15.8 points and 2.4 steals for the Pirates.

Jordyn Dorsey is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 59.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.